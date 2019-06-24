Yacabonis will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Yacabonis has served as the opener one other time this season, allowing one hit and striking out one across two innings in that outing. Josh Rogers figures to cover the bulk of innings behind the right-handed Yacabonis, who owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB in 23 innings this season.