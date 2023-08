The Mets designated Yacabonis for assignment Saturday, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

A week after being selected to the Mets' active roster, Yacabonis will once again lose his spot on the 40-man and pass through waivers in order to clear room for Denyi Reyes. Yacabonis allowed one run over 4.2 innings during his last stint in the majors.