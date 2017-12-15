Oswaldo Arcia: Takes power to Japan
Arcia signed a one-year, $1.7 million deal with the Nippon Ham Fighters on Friday, which includes a one-year mutual option and $300,000 in incentives, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Arcia has big raw power and fits the mold of a former MLB player who is able to go overseas and improve his stock. He hit .326/.410/.639 with 24 home runs in 400 plate appearances at Triple-A with the Diamondbacks last season. Unfortunately he is an awful outfield defender and has a career .235 average and 31.5 percent strikeout rate. If he is able to earn another shot in the big leagues in a year or two, it will likely be as a designated hitter.
