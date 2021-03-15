Campusano would be in line to make the Padres' Opening Day roster if Austin Nola (finger) isn't ready by Opening Day, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Nola fractured the middle finger on his left (non-throwing) hand Saturday, casting doubt upon his ability to play when the regular season kicks off. If Nola is unable to go, Victor Caratini would likely open the season as the Padres' primary catcher, with Campusano filling in as the backup. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a strong spring, slashing .313/.421/.438 with a pair of doubles. He has struck out only three times in 16 at-bats.