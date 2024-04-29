Campusano went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Phillies.

Campusano entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Kyle Higashioka in the seventh and instantly made an impact, swatting a three-run shot to left center off Taijuan Walker to bring the Padres within one run. It was only his second home run of the year, but the 25-year-old is enjoying a productive first month of the season, slashing .290/.320/.430 with nine extra-base hits, 17 RBI, 13 runs and a 4:11 BB:K in 97 plate appearances as the Padres primary backstop.