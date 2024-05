Campusano went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in Monday's win over the Cubs.

Campusano capped off a six-run sixth inning for the Padres with his bases-clearing double. It would end up being the deciding factor in the victory. While he has just five hits over his last seven games, three of them went for extra bases, resulting in eight RBI over that span. Campusano is now slashing .274/.311/.407 with 11 extra-base knocks through 119 plate appearances this season.