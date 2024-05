Campusano went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-1 win over Atlanta.

Campusano went deep to left off of Ray Kerr to extend the Padres' lead to 8-0 in the fifth. It was his second home run this month and his fourth of the year. The 25-year-old is now slashing .264/.309/.421 with 14 extra base hits, 25 RBI 19 runs and a 9:20 BB:K in 149 plate appearances after putting together a career-high 174 plate appearances last season.