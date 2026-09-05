Campusano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Campusano delivered a walk-off blast in the 10th inning, taking Paul Blackburn deep. After a slight dip in playing time in late August, Campusano is back to getting fairly steady work between catcher and designated hitter, having started three of the last four games, though the Padres have faced three left-handed starters in that span. On the year, Campusano is batting .283 with an .849 OPS, six homers, 25 RBI, 19 runs scored and 11 doubles across 56 contests.