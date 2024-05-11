Campusano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Campusano opened the scoring with a third-inning solo shot. He added a double in the 10th, and pinch runner Tyler Wade scored one Luis Arraez's walk-off single. Campusano has reached base safely in his last six games, going 7-for-19 (.368) with two walks and six RBI in that span. The catcher is up to three homers, 10 doubles, 23 RBI, 17 runs scored and a .283/.323/.442 slash line through 35 contests this season in a starting role behind the plate.