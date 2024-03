The Padres optioned Go to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Go had been a candidate to pitch in high-leverage situations when he signed a two-year deal with the Padres in January, but he will instead head to the minors after giving up six runs in 4.1 innings during Cactus League play. Go's stay in the minors doesn't figure to be a long one -- it's likely San Diego promotes him to its bullpen once the 25-year-old is able to build some positive momentum versus Triple-A hitters.