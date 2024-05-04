The Padres traded Go, Dillon Head, Nathan Martorella and Jakob Marsee to the Marlins on Friday in exchange for Luis Arraez, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Padres signed Go to a two-year deal in January with the expectation that he would serve as a high-leverage option out of the bullpen. However, a poor performance during spring training caused the 25-year-old reliever to be optioned to Triple-A and later demoted again to Double-A San Antonio, where he has posted a 4.38 ERA and 1.49 WHIP alongside a 15:4 K:BB through 12.1 innings. The Marlins may be willing to give Go a chance in the majors given their depleted pitching staff and relatively weak bullpen, but his Double-A stats don't spark much optimism.