Camargo went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in a 9-7 win against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Camargo gave the Phillies a four-run lead with a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, and he produced another run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The long ball was the third of the campaign for the veteran and marked just his third hit over his past 12 games. Over the cold stretch, Camargo is slashing .091/.162/.273 with two homers and five RBI.