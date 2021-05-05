Tejada agreed Wednesday with the Phillies on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Tejada most recently spent the 2020 season as a member of the Blue Jays' 60-man roster pool, but he never received a call-up to the big leagues. An immediate opportunity at the MLB level won't be available in Philadelphia either, so Tejada will likely have to bide his time at Triple-A Lehigh Valley with the hope of eventually getting a promotion. The 31-year-old infielder owns a .250/.324/.317 slash line over 663 career games in parts of nine seasons in the majors.