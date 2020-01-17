Tejada signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Blue Jays on Friday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 30-year-old went hitless in nine plate appearances with the Mets last season, but he spent most of the year at Triple-A and performed well with a .326/.404/.471 slash line in 73 games. Toronto has their future middle infield in the majors with Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette, but Tejada could carve out a role as a veteran utilityman with a strong showing in spring training.