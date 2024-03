The Rays traded Houston to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays' pitching staff at Triple-A Durham was growing a bit overcrowded, so Houston will join the Phillies organization, giving him a better chance at seeing more innings in the minors. Houston split last season between the Yankees' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, logging a 4.43 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 42.2 total innings.