The Pirates selected Alldred's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old lefty will receive his first big-league call-up, joining the Pittsburgh bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Beau Sulser, who was optioned to Indianapolis. Over his eight appearances (one start) at Indianapolis this season, Alldred has turned in a 1.53 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 17.2 innings. He'll be available as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers behind Dillon Peters, who is scheduled to work as an opener rather than a traditional starter.