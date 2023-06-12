De Jong cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
He has the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants. De Jong holds a 13.50 ERA over six relief appearances with the big club this season.
