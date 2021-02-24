Fowler was traded from the Athletics to the Pirates on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by Oakland earlier this week, and he'll head to Pittsburgh for a change of scenery. Fowler last appeared in the majors in 2018 with a .224/.256/.354 slash line in 203 plate appearances. He had an .810 OPS in 130 games at the Triple-A level in 2019 and should provide organizational outfield depth for the Pirates.