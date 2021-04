Fowler has cleared waivers and was assigned to the Pirates' alternate training site Wednesday, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Fowler was DFA'd by Pittsburgh on Thursday, and he'll remain with the club going forward. The 26-year-old appeared in each of the first 18 games of the season and was in the starting lineup on 12 of those occasions. During that time, he slashed .171/.239/.195 with two RBI and 20 strikeouts in 41 at-bats.