Fowler was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday.
Fowler started 12 of the Pirates' first 18 games in center field but did very little with his opportunities, hitting .171/.239/.195 while striking out 43.5 percent of the time. With Anthony Alford also getting designated for assignment this week, the Pirates can slide Bryan Reynolds over to center field or could turn to Ka'ai Tom, who was claimed off waivers from Oakland on Wednesday.
More News
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Sits against southpaw•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Sits against lefty•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Collects double Sunday•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: May have large-side platoon role•
-
Pirates' Dustin Fowler: Off to disappointing start•