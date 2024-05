The Pirates added Koch to their taxi squad Wednesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Yasmani Grandal departed Tuesday's game against the Giants with a left groin injury. While Grandal hasn't been placed on the injured list to this point, the Pirates want to have Koch around in case a transaction is required. Koch, 27, has slashed just .167/.211/.259 with one home run this season at Triple-A Indianapolis. He isn't on the 40-man roster and has never appeared in a major-league game.