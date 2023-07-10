The Pirates have selected Jebb with the 42nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Jebb didn't face the best competition while posting an OPS north of .930 each of the last two years at Michigan State, but his .356/.429/.490 slash line with a 24:20 K:BB in 38 games with a wood bat in the Cape Cod League last summer is a big mark in his favor. He played shortstop in college, but his likely home in pro ball is second base. The lefty-hitting Jebb will always be hit-over-power (seven HR in 147 games), but his hit tool could get to plus - he had an 11.6 percent strikeout rate as a junior. He also has plus speed, swiping 40 bases on 53 attempts in 88 games between the Cape and his junior season for the Spartans.