Tejeda will miss the rest of the season with a subluxed shoulder, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

He suffered the injury back on May 29 while sliding into a base. This was already a rough campaign for the 21-year-old shortstop prospect, as he took a step back (101 wRC+ in 43 games) in his repeat of High-A after logging a 117 wRC+ in 121 games there in 2018.