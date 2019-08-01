Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: DFA'd by Rangers

Cabrera was designated for assignment by the Rangers after Wednesday's win over the Mariners, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera was absent from Wednesday's starting nine and will likely finish his 2019 season in Texas with a .711 OPS and career-high 23.1 percent strikeout rate in 93 games. The veteran infielder started 90 contests at third base for the Rangers this season, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be recalled to fill his starting role. Cabrera seems unlikely to accept an assignment to Triple-A and could simply be released.