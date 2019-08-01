Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: DFA'd by Rangers
Cabrera was designated for assignment by the Rangers after Wednesday's win over the Mariners, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Cabrera was absent from Wednesday's starting nine and will likely finish his 2019 season in Texas with a .711 OPS and career-high 23.1 percent strikeout rate in 93 games. The veteran infielder started 90 contests at third base for the Rangers this season, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be recalled to fill his starting role. Cabrera seems unlikely to accept an assignment to Triple-A and could simply be released.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...