Rangers' Asdrubal Cabrera: Pops 12th homer

Cabrera went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

The homer was Cabrera's 12th of the year but his first since June 19, while the steal was only his fourth in 2019. The veteran infielder continues to hold down the starting spot at third base despite a .231/.319/.400 slash line, but the Rangers may be about to reduce his workload considerably and give Danny Santana a look at the hot corner.