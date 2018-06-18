Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Crosses home four times

DeShields went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, two stolen bases and four runs scored in Sunday's 13-12 win over Colorado.

DeShields is now up to 15 stolen bags on the year along with 35 runs scored but carries a .223 batting average. His ability to steal bases at a decent clip allows him to hold some fantasy value, and at least he has a useful .330 OBP, but his average doesn't allow him too many opportunities.