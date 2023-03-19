site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Delino DeShields: Lands MiLB deal with Seattle
Mar 19, 2023
DeShields signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday.
DeShields joined Atlanta on a minor-league contract in April of 2022 but spent the entire year at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he hit .220 with a homer, 61 runs, 26 RBI and 35 stolen bases. He'll likely spend most of the 2023 season in the minors.
