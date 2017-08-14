Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Steals 20th base of season
DeShields went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.
Despite handling a part-time role for much of the season, the speedy DeShields has collected 20 stolen bases, trailing only Elvis Andrus (22 steals) for the team lead. The outfielder, who manned the leadoff spot Sunday with Shin-Soo Choo resting, also had a defensive highlight in the loss, making a diving stab in the left-field corner to rob the Astros' Derek Fisher of a potential extra-base hit and then doubling off Carlos Beltran to end the fifth inning.
More News
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Leading off Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Hits rare homer in Wednesday's win•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Assumes leadoff role Sunday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Scores run as leadoff hitter Thursday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Provides solo homer from leadoff spot•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...