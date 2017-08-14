Rangers' Delino DeShields Jr.: Steals 20th base of season

DeShields went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Astros.

Despite handling a part-time role for much of the season, the speedy DeShields has collected 20 stolen bases, trailing only Elvis Andrus (22 steals) for the team lead. The outfielder, who manned the leadoff spot Sunday with Shin-Soo Choo resting, also had a defensive highlight in the loss, making a diving stab in the left-field corner to rob the Astros' Derek Fisher of a potential extra-base hit and then doubling off Carlos Beltran to end the fifth inning.