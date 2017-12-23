Rangers' Osleivis Basabe: Signs with Rangers
Basabe signed with the Rangers for $550,000 on Saturday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Basabe was listed as the 24th-best international prospect according to MLB Pipeline, and although he primarily plays shortstop, the 17-year-old also projects to be a solid center fielder. He isn't the best defender out there, but Basabe makes up for it with an advanced approach at the plate that allows him to spray the ball to all areas of the diamond. Basabe also has a nice arm and speed that allows him to be a menace on the basepaths and in the outfield.
