Payano (1-0) earned the win against Seattle on Tuesday, tossing five innings and allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Payano served as the primary pitcher following Brett Martin and allowed only a single run in five innings to help Texas snap an eight-game losing streak. He struggled with his control at Triple-A Nashville this season, issuing 18 walks in 29 innings, but limited Seattle to a single free pass while tossing 54 of 78 pitches for strikes. Despite posting a mediocre 4.40 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across two minor league stops this season, manager Chris Woodward suggested after the game that Tuesday's performance - the first major-league win of his career - may have earned Payano a longer-than-anticipated stay with the big club.