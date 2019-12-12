Play

Payano signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

Payano made his major-league debut for the majors in 2019, where he posted a 5.73 ERA with a 1.86 WHIP over six appearances (four starts). The report doesn't explicitly say so, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander report to big-league camp for spring training given his past experience.

More News
Our Latest Stories