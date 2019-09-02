The Rangers announced Sunday that they have designated Payano for assignment.

Payano has struggled both at the minor league and big-league levels. He posted a 5.44 ERA with 25 earned runs and just a 44:28 K:BB ratio in 41.1 innings pitched with Triple-A Nashville and was even worse at the major-league level with a 5.73 ERA while giving up 14 earned runs and maintaining just a 17:15 K:BB ratio across 22 innings. He did showcase a nice slider during his time with the Rangers which may prompt other teams to take a look at the 24-year-old.

