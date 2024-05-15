Taylor is slashing .253/.421/.440 with three home runs and nine steals in 27 games for High-A Bowling Green.

The Rays' first-round pick in last year's draft, Taylor has been at least 40 percent better than the average hitter in each league he has played in thus far. He has shown a very patient approach, with a 26.4 percent strikeout rate and a 23.1 percent walk rate. Taylor has an excellent batted-ball profile, with a 23.7 percent groundball rate, 7.1 percent infield-flyball rate, 21.3 percent Oppo% and a 36.1 percent hard-hit rate. In other words, he's hitting the ball hard and in the air with great frequency. Taylor has started 16 games at shortstop and 11 games at third base, and he should be able to move around the diamond as needed.