Brosseau was recalled from Triple-A Durham as expected Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Brosseau could spend some time filling in for Ji-Man Choi at first base after Choi was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle. He's started at every spot on the infield for Durham this season and has also made four starts in left field. The 25-year-old has recorded a strong .317/.408/.590 slash line with 15 homers in 68 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories