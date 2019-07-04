Brosseau went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles.

Brosseau took John Means deep in the fourth inning for his first career home run. He was recalled prior to Wednesday's contest after Ji-Man Choi (ankle) was placed on the injured list, and will provide depth around the diamond for the team after appearing at every infield position as well as left field with Triple-A Durham this season. Through 68 games at the highest level of the minors Brosseau managed a .317/.408/.590 line.