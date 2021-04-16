Brosseau went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Thursday marked Brosseau's first home run and his first multi-hit game of the season. Brosseau doesn't play everyday, but his position versatility shifts him around for occasional starts. The 27-year-old has at least one hit in each of the four games he's started in this season. Brosseau has been productive for the limited opportunities he's received so far.