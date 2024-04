Pinto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Sunday's win over San Francisco.

Pinto drilled a three-run shot in the fourth inning and later tacked on a solo blast. They were his first two home runs of 2024, as well as his first multi-hit performance. The 27-year-old catcher boosted his OPS to .863 with four extra-base hits through 28 plate appearances.