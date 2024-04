Pinto will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Giants, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pinto is back in the starting nine for the series finale, but he had been excluded from the lineup in each of the previous three contests while Ben Rortvedt handled catching duties for the Rays. At this stage, Pinto appears to have moved into a timeshare at catcher, if he's not already being viewed as the No. 2 option behind Rortvedt.