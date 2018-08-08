Moreland went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 10-7 win over at Toronto.

Moreland had all his action late with an RBI groudout during the eighth inning and a three-run blast in the tenth to give the Red Sox back the lead. The 32-year-old had a rough July -- .186/.275/.237 -- but is 4-for-15 with two home runs and seven RBIs thus far in August.