Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Clubs decisive three-run homer
Moreland went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, four RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 10-7 win over at Toronto.
Moreland had all his action late with an RBI groudout during the eighth inning and a three-run blast in the tenth to give the Red Sox back the lead. The 32-year-old had a rough July -- .186/.275/.237 -- but is 4-for-15 with two home runs and seven RBIs thus far in August.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Launches 13th homer•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Receives breather•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Records hit, RBI in return•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Returns from injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...