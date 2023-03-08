Moreland announced Tuesday that he has retired from professional baseball, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Though the 37-year-old Moreland hasn't officially filed his retirement players, he hasn't appeared in an MLB game since August 2021 and went unsigned all of last season and over the past offseason. At this point, the veteran first baseman appears content to move on to the next phase of his career, which could including a coaching role within the Red Sox organization, given that he was attendance for the team's spring training workout Tuesday. Whatever is next for Moreland, he'll retire with a career .251/.318/.446 slash line, 186 home runs and 618 RBI across 1,260 regular-season games over parts of 12 seasons with Texas, Boston, San Diego and Oakland. Moreland won the lone Gold Glove of his career in 2016 with Boston and also made an All-Star appearance and won a World Series ring with the Red Sox in 2018.
More News
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Gets cortisone shot for wrist•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Back with team Monday•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Slated to miss more than 10 days•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Goes on IL with wrist tendinitis•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Fades into reserve role•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Benched against lefty•