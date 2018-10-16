Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

As expected, Moreland will hit the bench with lefty Dallas Keuchel toeing the rubber for Houston. The first baseman has made pinch-hit appearances during each of the first two games -- going 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI -- and should be available off the bench once again in Game 3.