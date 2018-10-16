Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Remains on bench for Game 3
Moreland is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
As expected, Moreland will hit the bench with lefty Dallas Keuchel toeing the rubber for Houston. The first baseman has made pinch-hit appearances during each of the first two games -- going 1-for-1 with a walk and an RBI -- and should be available off the bench once again in Game 3.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Held out of Game 2 lineup•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sits for ALCS Game 1•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: On ALCS roster•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Feels good following workout•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Status for ALCS uncertain•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Remains out for Game 4•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...