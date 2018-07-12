Lin was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Lin has appeared in 16 games with the Red Sox in 2018, as he's put together an uninspiring .162/.244/.216 slash line with two extra-base hits and one RBI. The 24-year-old figures to be used as a utility man after Rafael Devers (shoulder) landed on the 10-day disabled list.

