Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin: Returns to Boston
Lin was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Lin has appeared in 16 games with the Red Sox in 2018, as he's put together an uninspiring .162/.244/.216 slash line with two extra-base hits and one RBI. The 24-year-old figures to be used as a utility man after Rafael Devers (shoulder) landed on the 10-day disabled list.
