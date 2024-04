Wynns (shoulder) made his season debut Sunday in Triple-A Louisville's 6-4 loss to Indianapolis, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Wynns didn't appear in any Cactus League games after March 12 while tending to a sore shoulder, but the injury didn't keep him from being available for the start of the minor-league season. The 33-year-old is in line to serve as organizational catching depth for the Reds in 2024.