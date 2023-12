Wynns signed a one-year, $950,000 contract with the Reds on Thursday.

Wynns, 32, batted just .208/.268/.277 with one home run in 51 major-league games last season between the Giants, Dodgers and Rockies. He'll probably rank third on the Reds' organizational depth chart at catcher leading into the 2024 campaign, firmly behind Tyler Stephenson and Luke Maile.