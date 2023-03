Dunn (shoulder) be shut down for a few months as his right shoulder inflammation heals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Even though he's not undergoing surgery, Dunn may still have trouble returning in 2023 - with recovery, buildup and a rehab assignment, the best-case scenario appears to be a late-season return. The right-hander struggled mightily in 2022 with the Reds, posting a 6.10 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 31 innings.