Stephenson (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Stephenson sustained a fractured thumb June 9 but will rejoin the Reds exactly a month after the injury occurred. The 25-year-old went 4-for-15 with a double, a run, an RBI and eight strikeouts over four rehab games at Triple-A Louisville and should reclaim an everyday role now that he's back to full health. Mark Kolozsvary was sent down to make room for Stephenson on the active roster.
More News
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Set for two more rehab games•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Could return during homestand•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Set to start rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Takes batting practice•
-
Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Approaching rehab assignment•