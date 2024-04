Stephenson (hand) isn't in the Reds' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Stephenson hasn't started a game since being hit in the hand by a pitch during Saturday's game against the Rangers, though he was available off the bench for Monday's contest and presumably is also available if needed Tuesday. In the meantime, Luke Maile will pick up another start behind the plate and bat eighth.