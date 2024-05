Stephenson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Stephenson's ninth-inning home run was way too late for the Reds, which logged just three hits and lost its sixth consecutive contest. Cincinnati's middle-of-the-order bats have not produced of late, which has prompted manager David Bell to move Stephenson to cleanup in the three starts since he returned from a hand injury last week.