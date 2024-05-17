Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Stephenson produced runs on his first two plate appearances, singling in the first inning then doubling home the eventual game-winning run in the third. Both runs were scored by Elly De La Cruz, who had stolen bases prior to Stephenson's at-bat. He has multiple hits in three straight games, going 7-for-13 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. A lack of production from the middle of the order early in the season prompted Reds manager David Bell to move Stephenson up. The catcher was in the lower-third to start the season but has slotted in anywhere from third to sixth over the last 13 starts.