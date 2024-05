Stephenson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Stephenson has four multi-hit efforts over his last five games, and each of those two-hit games has included one knock for extra bases. His homer Friday was his second of the month and fifth of the season. The catcher is up to a .264/.342/.472 slash line with 14 RBI, 18 runs scored, one stolen base and seven doubles through 120 plate appearances on the year.